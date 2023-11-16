Hundreds of Hanover Residents to Benefit from Hospitality Training Programme

Hundreds of Hanover residents are to be equipped with skills to take up jobs in the hospitality sector under an arrangement involving the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC), HEART/NSTA Trust and Grand Palladium Jamaica & Lady Hamilton Resort and Spa.

Training commenced on Monday (November 13) for the first batch of approximately 60 trainees from four of the seven divisions in the parish.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to cement the arrangement is expected to be signed by the three entities on November 23.

Deputy Mayor of Lucea, Councillor Andria Dehaney-Grant, who provided details during a recent meeting of the Corporation, said the HMC is responsible for recruitment and identifying the training centres in each division, while the HEART/NSTA is providing the trainers in three disciplines – housekeeping, restaurant and fine dining and bartending.

The Grand Palladium Resorts will supply the course material for the practical sessions and refreshment.

The resort chain, which has been operating in Jamaica for the past 15 years, has funded the renovation of the Sandy Bay Community Centre and has equipped the facility with beds, bed linen and towels to facilitate training.

Schools in the other divisions have also been similarly retrofitted to accommodate trainees.

Councillor Dehaney-Grant said that registration and orientation of participants took place a week prior to Monday’s start and the training centres in each division have been prepared for the sessions.

She told JIS News that training will take place at the community-based centres as well as online starting at 6:00 p.m. each day.

All courses are offered free of cost to participants, who will receive HEART/NSTA certification upon completion of their training.

“[HEART/NSTA has] already identified the trainers… for the courses. We have the Sandy Bay (Division) starting and they will be doing housekeeping. The Caudwell (Division) will be doing (restaurant and fine dining) at the Riverside Primary School, while the Riverside Division will be doing (restaurant and fine dining) as well at the Clifton Primary School, and the Green Island Division will be doing housekeeping at the Green Island Primary School,” Councillor Dehaney-Grant indicated.

For the Lucea Division, the focus will be on bartending, and recruitment of participants is at an advanced stage.

The start-up date for training in the remaining divisions will be determined.

Councillors in the respective divisions hosted consultations with residents after which, based on interest and need, a decision was made as to which course would be pursued.