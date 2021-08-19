live stream Jamaica Receives Pfizer Vaccines from the United States @ 8:15 am
JIS News
home » JIS News » Works / Construction

PHOTOS: Min. Warmington Tours NW Clarendon

Works / Construction
August 19, 2021
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington (right), listens to a concern being raised by Member of Parliament for North Western Clarendon, Phillip Henriques (left). Looking on is Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw. Mr. Warmington was on a tour of several roadways in sections of North Western Clarendon on Wednesday (August 11).

 

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington (right), takes notes as Member of Parliament for North Western Clarendon, Phillip Henriques, highlights some issues with the road network in his constituency. Mr. Warmington was on a tour of several roadways in sections of North Western Clarendon on Wednesday (August 11).
Skip to content