Cross Roads and Annotto Bay Tax Offices to Reopen August 19

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise that the Annotto Bay Tax Office, located in the parish of St. Mary as well as the Cross Roads Tax Office are set to reopen to the public on Thursday, August 19, following work carried out in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Grace. Additionally, the Port Antonio and Port Maria Tax Offices were able to open to the public today (August 18). Island-wide, all other Tax and Business Offices have reopened.

Persons are reminded that several services are available online via TAJ’s website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm

, instead of having to visit a Tax Office to do so. These include the payment of Property Tax, Motor Vehicle Certificate of Fitness Fee, and Driver’s Licence Renewal fee payment, Traffic Ticket Fines, Business-Related Taxes and Fees. Additionally, persons may query their Property Tax liability; initiate an application for a Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN) or apply for Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC).

Tax Administration Jamaica is urging members of the public to continue monitoring the media for reports of road conditions, as some roads may still be impassable due to recent flooding, fallen trees, downed utility poles or landslides. Persons are therefore advised to take the necessary precautions to ensure their welfare and safety.

For additional information persons may call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm