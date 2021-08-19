Signing of Service Level Agreement Between RGD And British High Commission

The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) partnered with the British High Commission and has signed a Service Level Agreement (SLA). The CEO, Mr. Charlton McFarlane welcomed the representatives Mrs. Lesley Nicol, Immigration Liaison Manager, and Marcus Manning, Immigration Liaison Officer, from the British High Commission, Kingston to the Service Level Agreement signing of the Online Verification Service at the Head Office, Twickenham Park location on August 12, 2021.

The signing of the SLA improves on a longstanding partnership with both entities. The RGD through its Digitally Bold Initiative is pivoting away from manual verification services, and now offering these services via its online platform.

The RGD is pleased to come on board with the British High Commission in this Online Verification Initiative as it paves the way for our realization of Vision 2030, “Jamaica, the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business”. The RGD will continue to support its key stakeholders by offering efficient high level products and services.