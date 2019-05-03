Advertisement
JTIP Top Banner
JIS News
home » JIS News » Youth

PHOTOS: Lady Allen at the Launch of the I Pledge Programme

Youth
May 3, 2019

Wife of the Governor-General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Lady Allen (left), accepts an orchid plant from Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GraceKennedy, Don Wehby. Occasion was the launch of the 2019 staging of the Western Union ‘I Pledge’ (Reading) Programme, on May 1, at the Jamaica Conference Centre, Kingston. The objective of the programme is to promote and encourage the nation’s youth in each parish to continuously read for their individual growth and development. The programme was established by GraceKennedy Money Services, in collaboration with international money transfer facility, Western Union Jamaica. It was designed to support community development with an emphasis on primary education.

 

Wife of the Governor-General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Lady Allen (left), introduces a book to St. Richard’s Primary School students during the launch of the 2019 staging of the Western Union ‘I Pledge’ (Reading) Programme, on May 1 at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston. The objective of the programme is to promote and encourage the nation’s youth in each parish to continuously read for their individual growth and development. The programme was established by GraceKennedy Money Services, in collaboration with international money transfer facility, Western Union Jamaica. It was designed to support community development, with an emphasis on primary education.

 