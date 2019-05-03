PHOTOS: Lady Allen at the Launch of the I Pledge Programme Youth May 3, 2019 Photo: Mark Bell Wife of the Governor-General, Her Excellency, the Most Hon. Lady Allen, (fourth left), speaks about the contents of a book to St. Richard’s Primary School students during the launch of the 2019 staging of the Western Union ‘I Pledge’ (Reading) Programme on May 1 at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston. The objective of the programme is to promote and encourage the nation’s youth in each parish to continuously read for their individual growth and development. The programme was established by GraceKennedy Money Services, in collaboration with international money transfer facility, Western Union Jamaica. It was designed to support community development with an emphasis on primary education. PHOTOS: Lady Allen at the Launch of the I Pledge Programme JIS News | Presented by: Related Workforce to be Equipped With Technical and Vocational Skills Related Agriculture Minister Targets Women and Youth Related Educators Urged to Help Rescue Boys from Toxic Masculinity Wife of the Governor-General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Lady Allen (left), accepts an orchid plant from Chief Executive Officer (CEO), GraceKennedy, Don Wehby. Occasion was the launch of the 2019 staging of the Western Union ‘I Pledge’ (Reading) Programme, on May 1, at the Jamaica Conference Centre, Kingston. The objective of the programme is to promote and encourage the nation’s youth in each parish to continuously read for their individual growth and development. The programme was established by GraceKennedy Money Services, in collaboration with international money transfer facility, Western Union Jamaica. It was designed to support community development with an emphasis on primary education. Wife of the Governor-General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Lady Allen (left), introduces a book to St. Richard’s Primary School students during the launch of the 2019 staging of the Western Union ‘I Pledge’ (Reading) Programme, on May 1 at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston. The objective of the programme is to promote and encourage the nation’s youth in each parish to continuously read for their individual growth and development. The programme was established by GraceKennedy Money Services, in collaboration with international money transfer facility, Western Union Jamaica. It was designed to support community development, with an emphasis on primary education.