KSAMC Launches Disaster Management Poster Competition

Story Highlights The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has launched its inaugural Disaster Risk Management and Climate Change (DRMCC) Education Programme Poster Competition.

Parish Disaster Coordinator for Kingston and St. Andrew, Terry Forrester, said that the competition, under the theme ‘Disaster Risk Management is Everybody’s Business’, aims to unearth the artistic talents of the participants while educating them about disaster risk management and climate change.

“We are tasked with educating the populace of Kingston and St. Andrew about the risk and vulnerabilities of the city, with the ultimate goal of being a safe and resilient city for all… . With that in mind, we have conceptualised a programme which targets the young minds of our society,” she said.

Ms. Forrester was speaking at the launch at The Knutsford Court Hotel, St. Andrew, on Thursday (May 2).

The poster competition is open to young people up to 21 years old, and submissions are invited in eight categories/topics – hurricane safety, fire safety and prevention, earthquake safety, tsunami safety, flood safety, watershed management and protection, landslide protection;, and climate change issues.

Submissions should be made to the KSAMC, ‎24 Church Street, Kingston by May 24.

Acting Director General of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Richard Thompson, commended the KSAMC “on this venture to bring young people into disaster management”.

“It is good when we get youngsters involved in disaster risk reduction and disaster management because… we have to ensure that measures are in place, so that we can protect the country. I am sure that this will be a flagship project not only for the other local authorities but you might see this spreading across the Caribbean,” he added.

The KSAMC poster competition is being staged in partnership with ODPEM and is being sponsored by a number of private-sector entities.