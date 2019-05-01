Infirmaries to Receive Autoclave Sterilisers

Infirmaries across the island are to be provided with autoclave sterilisers for the effective sanitisation of medical instruments and tools used in treating residents at the facilities.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, made the disclosure as he handed over the first machine to the St. Elizabeth Infirmary during a recent meeting of the parish’s municipal corporation.

“I want to thank the National Health Fund (NHF) because we went to them and discussed the matter and they have donated 12. So all the infirmaries in Jamaica will be equipped with an autoclave that will help in the service delivery to the residents,” he said.

Autoclaves use pressured steam to destroy germs and bacteria.

“This machine is used when applying dressings [to wounds],” Mr. McKenzie noted.

He said that the NHF will also be assisting with other medical equipment and supplies for the island’s infirmaries.

During the meeting, Minister McKenzie also presented a tablet computer to the Matron of the St. Elizabeth Infirmary, Nekeisha Lawson-Harding.