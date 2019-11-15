PHOTOS: KSAMC Junior Council Meeting

Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre), examines a robotic display at the opening ceremony of the Cuso International World of Tech Open Day at the Wolmer’s Boys’ School in Kingston on Thursday (November 14). Others (from left) are Regional Representative, Cuso Caribbean, Roberta Ellis; Founder of Halls of Learning, Marvin Hall; Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Laurie Peters; and Robotics Instructor, Halls of Learning, Niles Sadler.

