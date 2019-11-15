PHOTOS: KSAMC Junior Council Meeting

JIS News
home » JIS News » Local Government
Photo of the day
Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams (centre), examines a robotic display at the opening ceremony of the Cuso International World of Tech Open Day at the Wolmer’s Boys’ School in Kingston on Thursday (November 14). Others (from left) are Regional Representative, Cuso Caribbean, Roberta Ellis; Founder of Halls of Learning, Marvin Hall; Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Laurie Peters; and Robotics Instructor, Halls of Learning, Niles Sadler.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Governor General
November 15, 2019
Finance & Public Service
November 15, 2019
Local Government
November 15, 2019
Technology
November 15, 2019
JIS radio
November 15, 2019
Arts Page | Presented by: Vanessa Silvera
November 15, 2019
Tourism Roundup | Presented by: Andrae Palmer
November 15, 2019
Get the Facts | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
Get the facts