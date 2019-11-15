live stream Civil Servants of the Year Awards @ 11:00am
PHOTOS: KSAMC Junior Council Meeting

Local Government
November 15, 2019
Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams (right), listens as Youth Mayor for the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), Claude Walters, addresses the 2019 Junior Council Forum at the Corporation’s Chambers in downtown Kingston on Thursday (November 14).

 

High-school and junior-high students from several institutions across the Corporate Area participate in the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) 2019 Junior Council Forum at the Corporation’s Chambers in downtown Kingston on Thursday (November 14).