Young People Introduced To Latest Technology Trends

Story Highlights One hundred young people from Corporate-Area high schools and training centres are being introduced to cutting-edge trends in technology through the staging of the World of Tech Open Day.

The two-day event, which opened on Thursday (November 14) at the Wolmer’s Boys’ School campus in Kingston, is organised by Canadian-based Cuso International in partnership with local stakeholders.

It features tech stations, career talks, workshops, and coding and robotic demonstrations.

Participating institutions are Camperdown High, Ardenne High, Wolmer’s Boys and Girls’ schools, Rise Life Management Services, Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation and Young Women’s Christian Association.

Science, Energy and Technology Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, who brought greetings at the opening ceremony, said that World of Tech is aligned with the Government’s sustained efforts to create a “technology- enabled society”.

“I am excited about this initiative, which will stimulate students’ interests through an accelerated learning experience. This event specifically targets students who may not have regular access to technology classes at their schools or have very little experience with technology,” she noted.

“Our young people must be empowered to harness the power of technology,” she added.

Minister Williams said that the Government is engaged in activities aimed at bridging the digital divide and spurring innovation in order to drive national growth and development.

“We are increasing connectivity across the island through our public Wi-Fi hot spots and community Internet facilities. We also support young information and communications technology (ICT) entrepreneurs, who seek to solve problems through technology and for whom we have earmarked some funds. We are also harnessing the power of technology to enable the efficient delivery of government services while increasing ease of doing business,” she outlined.

Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Laurie Peters, in her address pointed to the need for increased female participation in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

“By ensuring that girls are empowered alongside … boys we can build a more peaceful, inclusive and prosperous world. The Minister and I both agree on the need to bridge the gender gap in both our countries by supporting education of our girls and women in science and technology engineering and mathematics,” she said.

World of Tech is centred on technology and innovation. It seeks to empower students to realise the powerful potential of technology in harnessing change and unlocking the keys to their success in any industry.

Cuso International works with local civil society and government partners across the world on initiatives aimed at eradicating poverty and empowering young people.