PHOTOS: Justices of the Peace for St. Andrew take the Oath of Office

October 14, 2019
Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, addresses the commissioning ceremony for Justices of the Peace for the Parish of St. Andrew, at the Terra Nova Hotel, in Kingston, on October 12.

 

Justice of the Peace, Sheniqua Tashana Baker (left), receives her seal from Minister of Justice, Hon Delroy Chuck, at the commissioning ceremony for Justices of the Peace for the Parish of St. Andrew, at the Terra Nova Hotel, in Kingston, on October 12.