State Minister Says Digital Industry Stakeholders Should Take Country Into New Age

Story Highlights Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, says stakeholders in the digital industry should not waver in their determination to move Jamaica into a new age of digital technology.

Speaking at the inaugural Spectrum Management Authority (SMA) ‘G5 Symposium’, at the S Hotel in Montego Bay, St. James, on Friday, October 11, Mr. Terrelonge charged stakeholders to hasten steps to ensure that the “digital switchover to enable the age of 5G happens and happens within a short time”.

“There is a great future for our country. To this end, we must work collaboratively within the spirit of participation to achieve a future. A future that is ready for the age of technology and one that sees our younger generation having not just increased access but the ability to make a living,” the State Minister said.

“It will certainly allow our creative people to find greater avenues to export their talents, to exploit them,” he added.

Mr. Terrelonge also argued that reshaping the legislative framework for media and content regulation to fit the 21st century standard is the way forward.

In accordance with this, he said Jamaica will need to expand media literacy and digital awareness programmes by working through schools and educational organisations to engage students and adults.

“We must also ensure that our children and adults are able to utilise the power of increased connectivity. It’s not just for social media and social life but this increased access can create significant wealth for our country and our people,” Mr. Terrelonge indicated.

“So, if we are to complete our discussions around the change from analogue to digital, then certainly it would help our local broadcasting providers to get into the homes quicker. It will give them (the people) more bandwidth to play with, better quality and also a lower cost,” he added.

Mr. Terrelonge, however, cautioned that as the country moves into this new digital age, the issue of information accuracy will be a major topic. He said the industry should be ready to deal with this concern “as we look at the future of telecommunication, the future of digital switchover, [and] the future of 5G”.

The event was organised under the theme ‘Improving Network & Digital Industry Regulations: The Sustainable Use of Spectrum’.

It featured discussions, such as Digital Transformation, Value of Spectrum to Economic Growth and Development, and Balancing your Fiscal Space vs. Connecting the Underserved.

The Spectrum Management Authority is an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology that serves as national regulator for the radio frequency spectrum and, as such, is an advisory body to the Minister.