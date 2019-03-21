PHOTOS: JICA Senior Volunteer visits with the Minister of Labour and Social Security

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson (centre), introduces Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Colette Roberts-Risden, to Senior Volunteer, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Tobita Kenji, when he visited the Ministry on North Street in Kingston, on Wednesday (March 20). The visit came after a press tour of the Work Permit Department, which was held on March 11 and hosted by the Jamaica Productivity Centre, which has partnered with JICA since 2009 to improve firm-based and national productivity.

