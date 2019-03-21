Great Performance by Special Olympians- Grange

Story Highlights The Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, has described as “a great display” the performance by Jamaica’s team to the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi.

The Sport Minister’s comment follows Jamaica’s 15 gold in its 33 medal haul at the Special Olympics which exceeds all previous performances by a Jamaica Special Olympics team. With the gold medals, there were 10 silver and eight bronze.

“Our Special Olympians have consistently done well, giving us much to celebrate and have certainly played their part in making Jamaica the great sporting nation that it is.

“I wish not only to congratulate the Special Olympians but to praise team support staff and officials for their dedicated service and leadership.

“I look forward to welcoming home from Abu Dhabi our valiant Special Olympians on behalf of a proud and grateful nation.”