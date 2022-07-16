JIS News
PHOTOS: Jamaican Key Club Students Call On Ambassador Marks

July 15, 2022
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks (fourth left, first row) shares a photo opportunity with Key Club members from high schools in Jamaica, who paid a courtesy call on the Ambassador at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, July 13. The delegation of 11 students, representing Jamaica College, Ardenne, Hampton, Gaynstead, Campion College, Holy Childhood, Kingston College, and Wolmer’s, along with faculty members, were in the US capital city for a Key Club International Convention (ICON). The event, which ran from July 6 to 10, brought together Key Club members from around the world.
