6000 Young People To Be Employed This Summer

A total of 6000 youngsters from across Jamaica will be engaged in gainful employment over a six-week period under the Government’s Youth Summer Employment Programme (YSEP).

The national initiative, which is in its sixth year, was officially launched at the Mannings School in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on Friday (July 15) by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.

YSEP participants, who will begin work on August 8, will be placed in public sector organisations.

The young men and women will earn $10,000 weekly with team leaders earning $11,000 per week.

In his address, Mr. Holness noted that the YSEP has provided employment for 27,500 young people since its inception, some 500 of whom have found permanent employment in the public service.

“It is important that we acknowledge that the programme continued during what we refer to as the COVID-19 years, 2020 and 2021. So even in the middle of a crisis we are able to continue with programmes like these to get our young people targeted interventions for employment,” he pointed out.

Mr. Holness assured the youngsters that “the Government will continue to invest in programmes that will give you a future, that will give you hope.”

He urged the YSEP participants to save a portion of their earnings.

“I understand there are many demands on you as young people but I want you to remember that you are not only living for today, you are also living for tomorrow. So you have to put aside some of what you’ve earned today in order to be able to enjoy tomorrow,” Mr. Holness said.

For his part, Mr. McKenzie informed that the YSEP participants placed at the Social Development Commission (SDC) and the Poor Relief Department will assume special responsibilities.

“The SDC will be updating its community profile. This profile was last updated 10 years ago and some of you will have the pleasure this year of working with the SDC in collecting the data that will help the Government to determine its programmes,” he noted.

“[Also], we are going to be assigning some of you to work in the Poor Relief Department to help to capture data right across Jamaica,” he said.

The Minister encouraged the youngsters to carry themselves with pride and dignity as they prepare for the world of work.