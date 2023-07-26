JIS News
PHOTOS: JADCO’s 15th Anniversary Crystal Gala

July 26, 2023
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), engages with Chairman, Jamaica Anti-doping Commission (JADCO), Alexander Williams (left) and Executive Director, JADCO, June Spence-Jarrett, at the Commission’s Crystal Gala held on July 25 at Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston. Partially hidden in the background is Supernumerary Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Dean-Roy Bernard.

 

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (right), shares in conversation with Chairman, Jamaica Anti-doping Commission (JADCO), Alexander Williams (left), at JADCO’s Crystal Gala held on July 25 at Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston.
