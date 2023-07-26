More Young People Urged to Join Cadet Force

State Minister in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Hon. Marsha Smith, is touting the cadet force as a valuable institution for character development and is encouraging more young persons to join.
She noted that there are more than 4,500 cadets in 125 secondary schools in Jamaica.
“The cadet programme provides for them invaluable life skills, instils discipline, teamwork, resilience, and a strong sense of responsibility. These qualities will serve them well in their future [endeavours] and in their roles as citizens and contributors to our society,” she said.
The State Minister was addressing the opening of the 36th Caribbean Commandants Conference on July 25 at the Caribbean Military Academy at Up Park Camp, Kingston, under the theme ‘Empowering Cadets to Lead’.
Heads of cadet forces from across the region are attending the five-day event to discuss training and development opportunities for the Caribbean Cadet Corps.
The annual conference, which is being held face-to-face for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, provides a forum for leaders in the region to hold discussions about common concerns.
Force Executive Officer, Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Brigadier Markland Lloyd, said the conference presents the opportunity to promote integration and friendship, the qualities of good leadership and citizenship, and provides for exchange and interaction among youth within the region and beyond.
“It also creates the platform for collaboration and exchange of ideas while fostering collective growth and a more unified regional cadet network,” he said.
Brigadier Lloyd noted that the theme is in line with the conference’s general thrust to strengthen integration within the region’s militaries, through training and other areas of collaboration.
“Integration among the region’s cadets and corps creates standardisation in training and administration, shared values and strength through partnerships,” he added.
The Caribbean Cadet Camp is being held concurrently at Clarendon College, where approximately 800 young people from 14 regional countries are engaging in a series of training and exhibition activities.