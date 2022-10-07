JIS News
PHOTOS: Induction of Parliamentary Interns

Youth
October 7, 2022
Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Valrie Curtis (right) presents a one-year contract to new parliamentary intern, Aaron Hoilett, during the induction ceremony at Gordon House, 81 Duke Street, downtown Kingston, on October 6. The internship programme gives students the opportunity to gain real-life experience with the Parliamentary process, including the roles and responsibilities of members of Parliament.
