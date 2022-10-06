Juvenile Inmates to Commence Course in Coding and Robotics

Beginning this month, inmates of the South Camp Juvenile Remand and Correctional Centre will commence a course in coding and robotics.

This will be facilitated by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), in collaboration with local education firm STEAMHouse Network.

Deputy Commissioner, Rehabilitation and Probation Aftercare Services, DCS, Dr. Marc Thomas, made the disclosure at the handover ceremony for ICT devices donated to the institution by e-Learning Jamaica (e-LJam), on Tuesday (October 4), at the Centre’s South Camp Road location in Kingston.

Dr. Thomas said the institution will be placing greater focus on introducing science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) subjects into the academic programmes at the institution.

“We have answered the Prime Minister’s call to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics by introducing right here at South Camp, this month, a course in coding and robotics,” he said.

Dr. Thomas argued that the introduction of these disciplines will better equip the young persons for jobs of the future.

Currently, the DCS provides a wide variety of academic programmes. These include remedial reading, mathematics, social studies, art and craft, music, and English.

At the CSEC level, there are English, mathematics, history, accounts, social studies, principles of business, principles of accounts, office administration, electronic document preparation, human and social biology, and geography.

“Over the past couple of years, we have celebrated passes between 62 and 69 per cent. At this point, 100 per cent of our juveniles are engaged in academic and vocational studies, primarily because it is mandatory and hundreds of adults join voluntarily in an academic or vocational class or two,” he informed.

In addition, several inmates within the DCS’ facilities are pursuing tertiary studies in Associate Degree programmes through the University College of the Caribbean (UCC).

Other aspects of personal well-being facilitated within the DCS’ programmes include life skills, parenting skills, financial planning, conflict resolution, sports, spiritual activities, academic training, vocational training, mentorship, and therapy.

This strategic rehabilitation programme is designed to reduce recidivism and prepare inmates to be reintegrated as productive, contributing members of the society.

“This strategy is employed across 11 correctional facilities where we can potentially engage thousands of inmates,” Dr. Thomas said.