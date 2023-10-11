  • Keyword

PHOTOS: Hon. Fayval Williams Addresses Mass Service at Holy Trinity Cathedral

October 11, 2023
Education
PHOTOS: Hon. Fayval Williams Addresses Mass Service at Holy Trinity Cathedral
Photo: Michael Sloley
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, delivers a brief address at the special mass in honour of the 165th Anniversary of the Immaculate Conception High School, under the theme, “Adapting, Changing, Leading: 165 years and Simply Immaculate.” The mass was held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kingston today (October 1).

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (left) signs her autograph for student, Immaculate Conception High School, Rihanna Humphrey, following a special mass held in honour of the 165th Anniversary of the school. The mass was held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kingston today (October 1).
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (second left) shares in conversation with students from Immaculate Conception High School (from left) Head Girl, Janae Barrett; Deputy Head Girl,  Mikayla Williams; Deputy Head Girl, Jade Dwyer; and Principal of the School, Stacey Reynolds, following the special mass in honour of the 165th Anniversary of the institution. The mass was held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Kingston today (October 1).
Last Updated: October 11, 2023

