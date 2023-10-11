PATH Being Overhauled

The Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) is to be overhauled to address primary issues in relation to the criteria, evaluation process and appeals process for eligibility.

This was disclosed by Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank, today (October 11). Mr. Charles Jr. said the programme has been the most integral support system for the neediest in the country, and over the last two decades has given significant support to Jamaicans who would not otherwise receive that help.

He pointed out that the overhaul of PATH is not an indication that it has failed, but that there is room for improvement. “We see it now at a stage of maturity that requires an examination that will allow us to expand and zero in on how the programme can now become more deliberate as a part of our development process for the country,” the Minister said.

Part of the process of overhauling the programme has started with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MLSS) officials, led by Minister Charles Jr., embarking on an all-island observation tour, visiting parish offices, meeting with staff and having conversations with clients.

“Their perspectives on the issues that are affecting the programme are critical for us to improve and enhance how we deliver the benefits in terms of the technology and the techniques,” he said.

The Ministry will expand its engagement effort with a series of town halls in communities across the island, and these are scheduled to start later this year.

Stakeholder engagements will also be integral in the overhaul process, with the setting up of two technical working groups consisting of members from Government ministries, agencies, departments; the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ); past and present PATH beneficiaries, social workers and representatives of academia.

One group will focus directly on the technical design in terms of the selection criteria and the benefit levels for PATH, while the second will look at the general procedure, the general rules, conditionalities, and the criteria for continued eligibility.

“The recommendations coming from these working groups after evaluation will be used to craft a new improved PATH programme,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.

“For the first time in Jamaica, we are steadily reducing unemployment, and a stable economy is being forecasted. As we move towards strengthening the economic framework and sustainable development, the overhaul of PATH is integral in making Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business,” he added.