PHOTOS: High Commissioner Designate of Rwanda Calls on G-G

Governor General
September 6, 2019
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), converses with High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Rwanda, Valentine Rugwabiza. The occasion was a courtesy call at King’s House on Tuesday (September 3), where Mrs. Rugwabiza presented her letters of credence.

 

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left) receives letters of credence from the High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Rwanda, Valentine Rugwabiza, during a courtesy call at King’s House on Tuesday (September 3).