Jamaica Provides Disaster Relief and Humanitarian Assistance for The Bahamas

Story Highlights Jamaica is providing disaster relief and humanitarian assistance for The Bahamas, which was hit by Hurricane Dorian.

An advanced mission was sent to The Bahamas this morning that will assist in carrying out more rescues and assisting with recovery efforts over a one-month period.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who made the announcement during a press conference at Jamaica House on Thursday (September 5), said following this morning’s deployment of a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), another batch will be sent later this evening.

He noted that the team, which is the same group that had been dispatched to Dominica to provide assistance following the passage of Hurricane Irma last year, “is a very well-trained, very well-experienced disaster assistance and recovery team”.

“So, Jamaica will have a presence in The Bahamas, and we will be at the disposal of the Bahamian Government if they require any further assistance,” he said.

Providing further details regarding the deployment, Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade, noted that some of the immediate activities to be carried out by the team include helping to set up temporary bases from which the Jamaican contingent and the Bahamian coast guard can function.

The DART will also assist with delivery route clearances; helping with logistics arrangements, including movement and distribution of relief supplies; aiding convoy security; re-establishing power supply; and carrying out security tasks as requested by the host country.

“This we will do with our other international partners, some of whom are already on location,” Lt. Gen. Meade said.

He further noted that the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is also prepared “to send our coast guard vessel with supplies for sustainment of our troops and some relief supplies for the Bahamians”.

Jamaica will receive assistance from the Royal Canadian Air Force in transporting the members of DART.

Hurricane Dorian, which hit the country as a Category Five system, destroyed sections of The Bahamas, killing 20 persons in its wake.