PHOTOS: Health Ministry Gets 600,000 Masks

October 4, 2022
Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Karl Samuda (centre), peruses a document, while Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Colette Roberts Risden (right), speaks with Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn. Occasion was the recent handover of 600,000 protective masks at the Labour Ministry’s Marcus Garvey Drive facility in St. Andrew. The masks are part of a donation from Atlas International Freight Forwarding Inc, to help contain the coronavirus (COVID-19).
