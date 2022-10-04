JIS News
PHOTOS: Nigeria’s 62nd Anniversary of Independence Luncheon

October 4, 2022
Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell (right), raises a toast with Deputy High Commissioner of Nigeria to Jamaica, Johnson Badenole, during a luncheon in celebration of Nigeria’s 62nd Anniversary of Independence held on October 1 at Millsborough Close in Kingston.
