    PHOTOS: Handover of Breastfeeding Room At Victoria Jubilee Hospital

    December 29, 2020
    State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (left), tests a chair in the renovated breastfeeding room at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) in Kingston, during the official handover and tour of the facility on December 23. The refurbishing of the unit was made possible through a donation made by the Huggies brand, distributed in Jamaica by T. Geddes Grant. With the State Minister are Managing Director of T. Geddes Grant, Michael Subratie; and Tanisha Morrison, T. Geddes Grant (KC Trade Relationship Manager). In the background is Deputy Director of Nursing Services, VJH, Andrea Dawkins Powell.

     

     

