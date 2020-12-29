PHOTOS: Handover of Breastfeeding Room At Victoria Jubilee Hospital Health & Wellness December 29, 2020 Photo: Mark Bell State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (third left), cuts the ribbon to reopen the renovated breastfeeding room at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) in Kingston, during the official handover and tour of the facility on December 23. The refurbishing of the unit was made possible through a donation made by the Huggies brand, distributed in Jamaica by T. Geddes Grant. Sharing the moment are Managing Director, T. Geddes Grant, Michael Subratie; and Deputy Director of Nursing Services, VJH, Andrea Dawkins Powell. PHOTOS: Handover of Breastfeeding Room At Victoria Jubilee Hospital JIS News | Presented by: Related Persons Opting for Safe Christmas Celebrations Due to COVID-19 Related Healthcare Workers To Be Celebrated On Christmas Day Related PHOTOS: State Minister, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, Visits Spanish Town Hospital on Christmas Day State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (left), tests a chair in the renovated breastfeeding room at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) in Kingston, during the official handover and tour of the facility on December 23. The refurbishing of the unit was made possible through a donation made by the Huggies brand, distributed in Jamaica by T. Geddes Grant. With the State Minister are Managing Director of T. Geddes Grant, Michael Subratie; and Tanisha Morrison, T. Geddes Grant (KC Trade Relationship Manager). In the background is Deputy Director of Nursing Services, VJH, Andrea Dawkins Powell. Advertisements