PHOTOS: Handover of Breastfeeding Room At Victoria Jubilee Hospital

State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (third left), cuts the ribbon to reopen the renovated breastfeeding room at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) in Kingston, during the official handover and tour of the facility on December 23. The refurbishing of the unit was made possible through a donation made by the Huggies brand, distributed in Jamaica by T. Geddes Grant. Sharing the moment are Managing Director, T. Geddes Grant, Michael Subratie; and Deputy Director of Nursing Services, VJH, Andrea Dawkins Powell.

Click to view more