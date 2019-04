Universal Service Fund (USF) Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Dawes (left), in discussion with (from second left) USF Projects Officer, Keith Slater; Director of Projects, Kwan Wilson, and Superintendent of Road and Works at the St. James Municipal Corporation, Bryce Grant, during a visit to Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay on April 10, to explore potential locations for the installation of a wireless access point to provide Internet service under the USF’s Connect Jamaica Free Public Wi-Fi Project.

