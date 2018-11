Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), presents Chairman of the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA), Dr. Kevin Goulbourne, with a copy of a Proclamation declaring November as Drug Awareness Month. The Governor-General read the Proclamation during a brief ceremony at King’s House on Thursday (November 1). + -

Photo: Donald De La Haye Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), presents Chairman of the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA), Dr. Kevin Goulbourne, with a copy of a Proclamation declaring November as Drug Awareness Month. The Governor-General read the Proclamation during a brief ceremony at King’s House on Thursday (November 1).