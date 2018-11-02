November Is Youth Month

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (right), addressing a JIS Think Tank today, November 1. Looking on is Senior Programme Specialist in the Ministry’s Youth and Adolescent Policy Unit, Youth Division, Kevon Campbell. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Floyd Green (right), addressing a JIS Think Tank today, November 1. Looking on is Senior Programme Specialist in the Ministry’s Youth and Adolescent Policy Unit, Youth Division, Kevon Campbell. Story Highlights The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will undertake several activities in observance of November as Youth Month, under the theme ‘Level Up’.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will undertake several activities in observance of November as Youth Month, under the theme ‘Level Up’.

Addressing a JIS Think Tank on November 1, State Minister in the Ministry, Hon. Floyd Green, said that this year’s theme is a call to action for young people from across the length and breadth of Jamaica “to use the month to do some introspection and reflection, regardless of where they are in life, and strive to make things better”.

He said that a major area of focus this year is mental health.

“We will be addressing the mental health concerns in a frontal manner through a health and wellness fair, where a number of experts will provide a space where young people can speak about their realities with mental illness,” he indicated.

The month of activities will be launched on Friday, November 2 at Victoria Pier, Ocean Boulevard, downtown Kingston, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

This will be followed by a church service at Sunday, November 4 at the New Testament Church of God, 52 West Street, Port Antonio, Portland, starting at 10:00 a.m.

Other scheduled activities include 14 ‘Around the Table’ discussions, one in each parish, starting November 5 in St. James; Youth Parliament on November 12; a Visions of 2030 Workshop in Kingston on November 16; the Prime Minister’s Youth Awards ceremony on November 24; a Marching Band Expo and Youth Sport Day in St. Elizabeth on November 25; and a health and wellness symposium in Hanover on November 30

Senior Programme Specialist in the Youth and Adolescent Unit of the Youth Division at the Ministry, Kevon Campbell, for his part, commended the USAID for its partnership in activities for the month, including the staging of the marching band expo.

Bands from across the island will converge in St. Elizabeth for an exposition and showcase.

The focus will not only be on teaching young people to play a musical instrument but also on personal development, skills training and the holistic environment that being in a band provides.

Mr. Campbell noted that marching bands play a key role in strengthening safety, security and resilience amongst young persons who are at risk of participating in delinquent activities.

With support from the USAID, a youth club toolkit will also be launched in November.

The toolkit, in the form of a mobile app, will provide young people with information, resources and features to promote safety and security and enhance peace-building efforts in their communities.