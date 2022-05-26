Advertisement
Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project
PHOTOS: G-G visits Minister of Foreign Affairs for Tree Planting Exercise

Environment
May 26, 2022
A tree is planted by Governor-General, His Excellency the most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade on Wednesday (May 25). Looking on is his wife, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Lady Allen.

 

A display of items used in the earlier days of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is shown to Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (second right) and his wife, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Lady Allen (right) by Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith on Wednesday (May 25).
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, signs the guest book at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade when he visited on Wednesday (May 25). Looking on (from left) are State Minister in the Ministry Hon. Leslie Campbell, Ambassador Sheila Sealy Monteith and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith.
