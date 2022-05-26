PHOTOS: G-G visits Minister of Foreign Affairs for Tree Planting Exercise

Itel’s new U$7million state-of-the-art business process outsourcing (BPO) facility was officially opened after Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (fifth left), symbolically cut the ribbon during a ceremony at its Chalmers Avenue location in Kingston on Wednesday (May 25). Founding Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Itel, Yoni Epstein (sixth left), celebrates along with his family following the gesture. Also pictured (from left) are Opposition Spokesperson on Housing, Transport and Works, Mikael Phillips, who was representing the Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding; Vice President, BPO and Logistics (Montego Bay Free Zone), Port Authority of Jamaica, Gloria Henry; President of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) Diane Edwards; and Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator, the Hon. Aubyn Hill.
Click to view more