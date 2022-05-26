Minister Johnson Smith Engages New US Ambassador on Areas of Cooperation

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, met with newly appointed United States (US) Ambassador to Jamaica, Nick Perry, on Tuesday (May 25), where they discussed a range of issues and explored areas for strengthening partnership between the countries.

Ambassador Perry, who is the first person born in Jamaica to be appointed Ambassador to the island, presented his credentials to Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, on May 13.

Senator Johnson Smith, who spoke to JIS News following the courtesy call at the Ministry’s downtown Kingston headquarters, said she wanted to engage with the Ambassador as early as possible in his tenure “to identify issues on which we intend to work, as well as to mark some of the very strong positive elements of our US-Jamaica partnership”.

Senator Johnson Smith said that discussions centred around “frameworks for strengthening security and strong developmental partnerships”.

“We will have strategic dialogue that looks at how we engage on matters of climate change and renewable energy, as well as other developmental issues,” she added.

She noted that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

The US and Jamaica forged diplomatic ties in 1962 following the island’s independence from the United Kingston.

“The US was one of the first three countries to recognise us as a country, and, therefore, this year is important to our diplomatic relations,” Senator Johnson Smith noted.

She told JIS News that the meeting also discussed the return of the Peace Corps this year.

The Peace Corps provides an opportunity for young Americans to give voluntary service in communities around the world in sectors such as education, health, youth development, environmental conservation, and more.

“We spoke about how much we anticipate this happening. That’s always a big part of youth engagement, as well as rural programme implementation,” the Minister said.

Ambassador Perry, who was born and raised in Jamaica, attended Kingston College and worked for the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union before departing for the United States in 1971.

He is a former New York State Assemblyman, representing the 58th district which includes East Flatbush, Canarsie, Brownsville and Crown Heights, for 30 years.