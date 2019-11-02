PHOTOS: G-G Reads Proclammation Declaring November as Drug Awareness Month

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (third left), applauds members of the Akwaaba Drummers (from second left): Calvin Trima Mitchell and Phillip Supersad, as they perform during Thursday’s (October 31) staging of a national cultural consultation, held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston. Also pictured (from left) are Honorary Consul General for the Kingdom of Sweden in Jamaica, Peter Goldson; and Director and Representative, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) office in Kingston, Katherine Grigsby. The consultation looked at reshaping cultural policies for the promotion of fundamental freedoms and the diversity of cultural expressions.

