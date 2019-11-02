JIS News
PHOTOS: G-G Reads Proclammation Declaring November as Drug Awareness Month

November 1, 2019
Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (left), engages with members of the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) Secretariat, following Friday’s (November 1) reading of a Proclamation at King’s House, declaring November as Drug Awareness Month. The members are (from second left) Outreach Officer, Kevin Nembhard; Youth Advocate, Brittany Taylor; Executive Director, Michael Tucker; Director, Client Services Department, Collette Kirlew; Substance Abuse Officer, Suzanne Brown (partly hidden); and Board Member, Greg Austin.