Opportunity for Students to Study in Canada

Representatives from 31 universities and colleges in Canada will be in Jamaica from Monday, November 4 to Friday, November 8 for the 9th annual Education Fair.

The Fair, which will be held at the Spanish Court Hotel, in Kingston on November 4 and 5 and at the Holiday Inn Resort in Montego Bay on November 7 and 8, will offer Jamaican students information regarding the many study opportunities in Canada.

Persons seeking more information can visit the High Commission of Canada Facebook page at Facebook.com/CanadainJamaica or email: Kingston.education@international.gc.ca.

Commercial Counsellor at the Canadian High Commission, Richard York, told JIS News that the fair will be targeting high school students as well as mature individuals who want to further their studies in Canada.

“We are looking for persons who want to continue their studies, to do a graduate programme or looking to change careers or maybe go to do a certificate or diploma at one of our colleges. So, there is something for everyone looking to continue their education,” he said.

He noted that representatives from the Canadian High Commission will be present at the fair to provide additional information on scholarships, visa requirements and study options.

Mr. York said that there are many options for students who want to study in Canada.

“Canada has many diverse offerings. We have 100 universities and a number of colleges with a range of programmes for everyone, every interest,” he added.

Mr. York argued that Canada is the top destination for students, researchers and innovators who are looking to study abroad.

“Canadian education is recognised and respected around the world. Canada is noted to being diverse, multicultural, bilingual and students can do well in Canada,” he said.