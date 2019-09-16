live stream #OPMCONNECT: Road and Traffic Forum
PHOTOS: G-G Lays Wreath for RAFA

Governor General
September 16, 2019
British High Commissioner to Jamaica, His Excellency Asif Ahmad, lays a wreath at the Cenotaph in National Heroes Park, today (September 15), in memory of the military servicemen who fought in the Battle of Britain in 1940. The ceremony was staged by the Royal Air Force Association Jamaica (580) Branch.
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, lays a wreath at the Cenotaph in National Heroes Park, today (September 15), in memory of the military servicemen who fought in the Battle of Britain in 1940. With the Governor-General is his Aide-de-Camp, Major Fenekie Rowe. The ceremony was staged by the Royal Air Force Association Jamaica (580) Branch.