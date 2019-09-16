Government Re-Establishes Jamaica Energy Council

Story Highlights The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology has re-established the Jamaica Energy Council (JEC), with the objectives of contextualising the energy situation in Jamaica, highlighting the importance of energy to sustain lives, and highlighting its importance for Jamaica to achieve its social and economic goals.

The re-establishment became effective on Friday (September 13), during a JEC meeting, held at the Eden Gardens Wellness Resort and Spa, in St. Andrew.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, facilitated most of the discussions which were geared toward outlining future objectives of the JEC.

Mrs. Williams said in keeping with the thrust for the implementation of energy conservation, efficiency and renewable energy development initiatives, and the various other sub-sectors, sub-committees of the Council will be established.

She pointed out that this will include the Energy Conservation and Efficiency Sub-Committee, Renewable Energy Sub-Committee, Petroleum Advisory Committee, Natural Gas Sub-Committee and Public Engagement Sub-Committee, in order to expedite projects which need to implemented.

The Minister also noted that these committees will have regular meetings and report success in bringing the key stakeholders to resolve barriers.

“At subsequent meetings, various stakeholders will be invited to make presentations on topical issues and highlight opportunities on how Jamaica’s energy problems can be solved,” she said.

At the meeting, discussions also centred around renewable energy, energy efficiency and conservation, petroleum advisory, natural gas, and JEC public engagement.

Mrs. Williams outlined legislation for the energy sector and gave updates on: the Government’s electrical regulator, the Petroleum (Downstream Activities) Bill, Net Billing Regulations, Auxiliary Connections and Power Wheeling.

The Minister reassured that the Government will continuously focus on improving the energy sector.

“A World Bank study says, ‘Energy is at the heart of development. Without energy, communities live in darkness, essential services such as clinics and schools suffer and businesses operate under crippling constraints’.

Energy makes possible the investments, innovations and new industries that are the engines of jobs and growth for entire economies,” Mrs. Williams said.

“The solution to Jamaica’s energy problem requires all members of the society to participate and all views and ideas are important. As such, as Chairman, I will explore opportunities that will allow the public to be invited to send their suggestions and comments for the consideration of the Council and where necessary, selected members will be invited to make their presentations to the Council,” she added.