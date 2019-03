PHOTOS: G-G and Special Olympics Volley Ball Team

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (third left, front row) and Executive Director, Special Olympics Jamaica, Lorna Bell (fourth left), with members of the Special Olympic Jamaica volleyball team, during a courtesy call at King’s House on Friday (March 1).

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right), speaks with Executive Director, Special Olympics Jamaica, Lorna Bell, when she visited King’s House on Friday (March 1).