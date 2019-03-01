$$295.6 Million Allocated for Bodles Upgrading

Story Highlights The Government will spend approximately $295.6 million to continue upgrading works at the Bodles Research Station in Old Harbour, St. Catherine, during the 2019/20 fiscal year.

This project is being implemented by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries.

Details about the undertaking are provided in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, which is now before the House of Representatives.

The objective of the project, which started in April 2018, is the rehabilitation of selected facilities, which directly impact the level of support given to farmers.

The targets for the new fiscal year include completing sanitary facilities, post-harvest offices and a biocontrol lab; upgrading the dairy parlour and irrigation and security systems; painting of residences and offices; building a perimeter wall and enhancing the entry points; constructing a stockyard wall, a new piggery unit and a greenhouse; renovating the canteen and laboratories; and completing an energy audit.

Achievements under the project up to December 2018 include the start of construction of a cattle barn; start of overhaul of the security system; renovation of residences and one office; rehabilitation of sanitary facilities; procurement of irrigation equipment and a farm tractor; and recommissioning of a domestic well.

The project is expected to be complete by March 2022.