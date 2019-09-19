PHOTOS: Funeral of the Late Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Kenneth Baugh, OJ. Tribute September 19, 2019 Photo: Michael Sloley Prime Minister The Most Hon. Andrew Holness, comforts Vilma Baugh (widow) at the funeral of late Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Kenneth Baugh, OJ on Thursday (September 19) PHOTOS: Funeral of the Late Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Kenneth Baugh, OJ. JIS News | Presented by: Related Senate Pays Tribute To Dr. Baugh Related Jamaica has Lost a Business Giant – PM Holness Related Official Funeral for the Hon. Dr. Kenneth Baugh, OJ Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during the funeral for the late Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Kenneth Baugh OJ, held on Thursday, September 19 at University of the West Indies, Mona Chapel. Also seated is Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (right) and Lady Allen (second right). Seated (at left) is Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Peter Phillips. Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, pays his last respects to the late Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Kenneth Baugh, OJ. at his funeral held at the University Chapel on Thursday (September 19). Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, greets Simone Baugh, wife of Gregory Baugh with a warm handshake while Vilma Baugh looks on at the funeral of the late Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Kenneth Baugh OJ Chief of State Protocol, Ambassador Sandra Grant Griffiths (at front) and Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, at the funeral for late Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Kenneth Baugh, OJ on Thursday (September 19).