PHOTOS: Funeral of the Late Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Kenneth Baugh, OJ.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) bearer party takes the casket bearing the body of former Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Kenneth Baugh, past the honour guard and inside the University of the West Indies (UWI) Chapel, Mona on Thursday (September 19), for his Service of Thanksgiving. Dr. Baugh, who died on September 1 at the age of 78, was accorded an official funeral by the Government.

