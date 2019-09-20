Magazine For School Leaders Launched

The National College for Educational Leadership (NCEL) has launched a magazine that provides principals with practical, hands-on strategies to undertake improvements at their schools.

Dubbed ‘The Principal’s Voice’, the publication functions as a practitioner’s guide with case studies, experiences, opinions and analyses from emerging and experienced educational leaders across Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

It features stories from educators on the successes and challenges in their professional lives, testimonials on best practices from several professionals as well as plans for the development of the education system throughout the six regions.

The publication seeks to encourage academic writing, reading, and reviewing of quality practices in leadership.

It further addresses teacher/student development, instruction, curriculum, assessment, as well as social and emotional issues in education.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday (September 18) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew, State Minister for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, commended the NCEL on undertaking the initiative.

He noted that the information contained in the magazine will enhance the work of principals, which will redound to the benefit of students.

“The Principal’s Voice signals a change – a watershed moment in Jamaica’s history where principals can read and learn [about] life-changing experiences, tactical and practical leadership skills employed by principals across Jamaica,” he noted.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Grace McLean, who brought greetings, also hailed the publication as a valuable resource for school leaders.

“This magazine will address personal and emotional challenges faced by educators, highlight content in academic writing, leadership instructions and best practices. We believe that this magazine will be a very valuable product, as we seek to ensure that adequate information is available to guide our school leaders,” she noted.

NCEL Director/Principal and conceptualiser of the magazine, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, said the publication was produced by a team of 21 persons.

She noted that the NCEL had asked principals to indicate their thoughts and specific needs through blogging “and the responses were so singular and personal, yet so complicated and communal that a platform was needed to position them, so that they could have the most impact”.

NCEL is an agency of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, which provides continuous professional development for leaders across the education sector.