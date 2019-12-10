  • JIS News
    PHOTOS: Funeral For Benjamin Bair

    Youth
    December 10, 2019
    State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Alando Terrelonge (right), greets Member of Parliament for South East St Andrew, Julian Robinson, at the funeral for Benjamin Bair, which was held at the North Street Seventh-day Adventist Church on December 8. At left is Member of Parliament for St. Andrew Southern, Mark Golding. Benjamin was killed by an unmanned garbage truck on the compound of his school, Clan Carthy Primary in Kingston, on October 28.

     

    Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Grace McLean (left), addresses the audience at the funeral for Benjamin Bair, which was held at the North Street Seventh-day Adventist Church, on December 8. Benjamin was killed by an unmanned garbage truck on the compound of his school, Clan Carthy Primary in Kingston, on October 28.