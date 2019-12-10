Industry Minister Commends CAB For Relaunch Of Loyalty Programme

Story Highlights Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, has welcomed the relaunch of the Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited (CAB) Loyalty Programme in Jamaica.

The provision enables CAB’s more than 50,000 clients to receive discounts whenever they present their loyalty cards at any of the firm’s 200-plus healthcare providers and merchant partners islandwide.

“As a Government, we want to see more of these kinds of initiatives across the private sector that will redound to the benefit and well-being of our customers. Therefore, I urge you all to become a member of the programme and take full advantage of the benefits that can be derived from it,” Mr. Shaw said.

He was speaking at the relaunch ceremony at Silver Star Motors Limited, on South Camp Road in Kingston on December 5.

Meanwhile, Mr, Shaw lauded the management and staff of CAB for the significant role they have been playing in Jamaica’s insurance industry over their 13 years of operations.

He noted that during the period, CAB’s innovative response to clients’ needs has provided realistic solutions, an array of new insurance products, and access to all major world insurance and reinsurance markets.

The Minister attributed this to the firm’s visionary leadership and the commitment of the staff who, he said, have “gone beyond the expected call of duty” to ensure that clients’ needs and objectives are achieved and surpassed.

“This is indicative of your ability to change, grow and improve the way you do business, while maintaining your identity through excellence,” he added.

Mr. Shaw also applauded CAB on its achievements, noting that the entity currently has the largest health insurance portfolio in Jamaica.

“You have also assisted your clients in securing medical claims payout in excess of US$20 million over the past 10 years,” he pointed out, describing this as “quite commendable”.

The Minister said that aside from providing a service, CAB has been contributing to Jamaica’s general economic well-being, adding that the insurance industry is facilitating linkages with other sectors.

“In order for Jamaica to achieve a sustainable growth momentum, industry stakeholders need to explore and develop strategic alliances and linkages. Enterprises must be prepared to share resources to achieve a mutually beneficial objective,” Mr. Shaw said.

For his part, CAB’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Raymond Walker, said the rationale for relaunching the loyalty programme is rooted in the company’s mission – “always to serve our clients” – and, in so doing, “help in giving back to the community”.

In her remarks, Managing Director for Stewart’s Automotive Group, of which Silver Star Motors is an affiliate, Jackie Stewart-Lechler, said CAB’s loyalty programme is consistent with her company’s goal – “to provide customers with the best service in Jamaica”. Silver Star Motors is also one of CAB’s merchant partners.

“We are very happy to be one of your merchants for the loyalty programme. Our relationship with CAB is a long-standing partnership that we hope to continue,” she said.

Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited is a multiline brokerage firm that has been providing a full spectrum of insurance products and services in Jamaica for the past 13 years.

The categories of insurance coverage include International Health, Life and Travel, Employee Benefits, General Insurance, Local Individual Life and Health, and Credit Union Members Health Plan.