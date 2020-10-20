PHOTOS: Floral Tributes to Heroes Culture October 20, 2020 Photo: Mark Bell Member of Parliament for East Kingston and Port Royal, Phillip Paulwell (foreground), places flowers at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Norman Washington Manley, during a ceremony at National Heroes Park in Kingston, on Monday (October 19). At centre is Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange and at left is Minister of State in the Culture Ministry, Hon. Alando Terrelonge. The event formed part of activities commemorating National Heroes’ Day. Mr. Paulwell represented Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Peter Phillips. PHOTOS: Floral Tributes to Heroes JIS News | Presented by: Related National Museum of Jamaica Gets Grant to Purchase Equipment Related Former Prime Minister Hugh Shearer’s Birthplace to be Declared a Heritage Site Related Jamaicans Encouraged to be Eternally Grateful for Visionary Forefathers’ Sacrifice Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, places flowers at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, during a ceremony at National Heroes Park on Monday (October 19). The event formed part of activities commemorating National Heroes’ Day. Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams (left), is greeted by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (centre), when he arrived at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday (October 19), to participate in a floral tribute ceremony, held as part of activities commemorating National Heroes’ Day. Also pictured is Minister of State in the Culture Ministry, Hon. Alando Terrelonge. Mr. Williams placed flowers at the shrine of National Heroine, the Rt. Excellent Nanny of the Maroons. Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes, laces flowers at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Samuel Sharpe, during a ceremony at National Heroes Park, in Kingston, on Monday (October 19). The event formed part of activities commemorating National Heroes’ Day. Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, lays flowers at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Sir. Alexander Bustamante, during a ceremony at National Heroes’ Park in Kingston, on Monday (October 19). The event formed part of activities commemorating National Heroes’ Day. Advertisements