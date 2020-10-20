JIS News
Culture

PHOTOS: Floral Tributes to Heroes

Culture
October 20, 2020
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, places flowers at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Marcus Mosiah Garvey, during a ceremony at National Heroes Park on Monday (October 19). The event formed part of activities commemorating National Heroes’ Day.

 

Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams (left), is greeted by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (centre), when he arrived at National Heroes Park in Kingston on Monday (October 19), to participate in a floral tribute ceremony, held as part of activities commemorating National Heroes’ Day. Also pictured is Minister of State in the Culture Ministry, Hon. Alando Terrelonge. Mr. Williams placed flowers at the shrine of National Heroine, the Rt. Excellent Nanny of the Maroons.

 

Chief Justice, Bryan Sykes, laces flowers at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Samuel Sharpe, during a ceremony at National Heroes Park, in Kingston, on Monday (October 19). The event formed part of activities commemorating National Heroes’ Day.

 

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, lays flowers at the shrine of National Hero, the Rt. Excellent Sir. Alexander Bustamante, during a ceremony at National Heroes’ Park in Kingston, on Monday (October 19). The event formed part of activities commemorating National Heroes’ Day.
