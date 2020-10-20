NWA Responding to Rain Events in St. Andrew, St. Catherine and St. James

Teams from the National Works Agency (NWA) are at this time working to restore access along a number of roadways blocked by landslides in the parishes of St. Andrew and St. Catherine.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw says four corridors in St. Andrew and one in St. Catherine are so affected. Equipment has been mobilized to clear the Williamsfield to Glengoffe roadway in St. Catherine which is currently completely blocked.

The Temple Hall roadway in west rural St. Andrew has been reduced to single lane in the vicinity of the Clubhouse area while the St. Christopher to Glengoffe corridor is affected by landslides at Top Road. The Golden Spring to Mt. Airy roadway which was previously blocked has since been cleared.

The Agency is also aware of the uncomfortable driving condition of the roadway between 7 and 11 Miles in Bull Bay, St. Andrew due to the deposit of washed down silt. Equipment has been engaged to have the roadway cleaned following the morning peak traffic. Until then, motorists will face delays when using the corridor.

In the western end of the island work crews are focused on addressing areas that were previously affected by flooding. The Blue Diamond Drain in Rose Hall, St. James, the source of flooding at the Riu Hotel at the weekend, is currently being cleaned while similar works on the Chelsea drain in Irwin is set to begin shortly.

The NWA will continue to monitor roadways in affected areas and update the public accordingly. Motorists are however being reminded to use the roads according to the existing driving condition.