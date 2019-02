Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (centre) with members of the Scout Association of Jamaica who have been presented with the Queen’s Scout badge. They are from left: Alex Brown, Dwight Crowl, Shaver Dacres, Tremayne Morgan, Edsoneil Walker and Jevaughn Wint. The Governor-General made the presentation during a public meeting of the Scout Association of Jamaica at the lawns of King’s House on Thursday (February 21). The Queens Scout badge is the highest youth award achievable in the scouting movement in the Commonwealth.

