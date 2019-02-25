$15 million for Green Climate Readiness Support Project

Story Highlights A total of $15.5 million has been allocated in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure to strengthen the capacity of Jamaica’s National Designated Authority (NDA), under the Green Climate Readiness Support Project.

The money will go towards the establishment of an NDA Toolkit and completing the country programme strategy and regional scoping study.

It will also be used to host a regional workshop with NDAs from the Caribbean and convene a project development training workshop.

A total of $15.5 million has been allocated in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure to strengthen the capacity of Jamaica’s National Designated Authority (NDA), under the Green Climate Readiness Support Project.

The money will go towards the establishment of an NDA Toolkit and completing the country programme strategy and regional scoping study.

It will also be used to host a regional workshop with NDAs from the Caribbean and convene a project development training workshop.

So far under the project, a consultancy firm has been engaged to develop a Jamaica Country Programme Strategy.

The project, which started in October 2017, is slated to end in March 2020 and is being implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with funding from the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

The GCF Readiness Programme is a funding programme to enhance country ownership and access to the Fund.

It provides resources for strengthening the institutional capacities of NDAs and direct access entities to efficiently engage with the Fund. Resources may be provided in the form of grants or technical assistance.

The Estimates will be considered by the Standing Finance Committee of the House from March 4 to 5.