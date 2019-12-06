PHOTOS: Fire Victims Get Birth Certificate

JIS News
Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Rudyard Spencer (right) pointing to a new solar system at St. Peter’s Basic School in the Portland Cottage community of Clarendon that was recently installed through a partnership between the Government and Abacus for Communities. The Minister visited the school recently.
