Gov’t Will Not Relent Against Criminals – PM

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government will not yield in its fight against criminal activity in the country.

“Let me make it absolutely clear – this Prime Minister and the Government will not relent against the criminals.

“So, if there is any expectation that if the States of Public Emergency (SOE) are not renewed, that it will be a field day for criminals, they have another thing coming. We will put up all our efforts, SOE or no SOE, to get those criminals,” he declared.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government will not yield in its fight against criminal activity in the country.

“Let me make it absolutely clear – this Prime Minister and the Government will not relent against the criminals.

“So, if there is any expectation that if the States of Public Emergency (SOE) are not renewed, that it will be a field day for criminals, they have another thing coming. We will put up all our efforts, SOE or no SOE, to get those criminals,” he declared.

The Prime Minister was addressing a National Housing Trust (NHT) ceremony for the handover of housing units in Westmoreland on Wednesday (December 4).

He said that the crime-fighting strategy includes increasing the integration of technology and the use of forensics to gather evidence in order to bring criminals before the courts; deploying additional resources; and increasing the presence of the security forces in towns and communities.

He pointed out that an additional 400 members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) were recently deployed.

“That resulted in the quieting down of certain areas that have already started to flare up, notably South St. Andrew, East Kingston, areas along Mountain View [and] areas in St. James,” he said.

The Prime Minister assured that the security force will act within the bounds of the law when carrying out their duties, noting that the rights of individuals will be respected.

“We are not going to employ any strategy that could bring our country and name into disrepute as it relates to human rights and respect of our citizens. We are going to be very strong and ensure that we are able to gather intelligence, do our investigations thoroughly, bring [criminals] before the courts and have the penalties inflicted on them,” he pointed out.

A total of 52 housing solutions in Darliston Grove and Shrewsbury in Westmoreland were being handed to residents on Wednesday.