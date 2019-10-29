JIS News
PHOTOS: Fire And Life Safety Awareness Week 2019

Local Government
October 29, 2019
Written by: Tracey Thompson
Commissioner, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Stewart Beckford (left); Chairman, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Dr Keith Amiel (second left); and Acting Department Commissioner of Administration, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Sean Martin, at a church service, held at Portmore Holiness Christian Church on Sunday (October 27), in recognition of Fire and Life Safety Awareness Week 2019.

 

Commissioner, Jamaica Fire Brigade, Stewart Beckford (right), accepts a plaque from Joan Gordon Webley at the Portmore Holiness Christian Church in Hellshire, St. Catherine, in honour of the great service firemen have given to Jamaica, on Sunday (October 27), the start of Fire and Life Safety Awareness Week 2019.