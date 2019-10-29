PHOTOS: Fire And Life Safety Awareness Week 2019

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (left), shares a good laugh with (from second left): US Navy Ensign/Nurse, Danielle Rae Walters; Divisional Care Officer, Lieutenant Demerce Young and Chaplain, Lieutenant Commander Devon Foster, during a tour of the US Navy Hospital Ship, USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in Kingston, on Monday (October 28).

