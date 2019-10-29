Greater Stakeholder Support Encouraged For Persons With Mental Illness

Story Highlights Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, is encouraging more corporate entities and civic-minded Jamaicans to assist persons with mental health challenges, to cope with their conditions.

Addressing a mental health symposium, hosted by Sagicor Group Limited in New Kingston on Tuesday (October 29), Dr. Tufton said the worst cases of the disorder can be stabilised and treated, thereby enabling affected persons to live normal lives.

He said additional care is needed, particularly at the corporate level, to ensure employees are in a state of mind that enhances and promotes the organisation’s philosophy. Otherwise, “you are not going to achieve the objectives that you set for yourself”.

In noting that employee satisfaction will serve to boost entities’ clientele base, the Minister said public health stakeholders are of the view that there is a need for corporate entities to do more for their staff to ensure a level of stability, and reduce the burden that persons with mental disorders place on the society.

“Ensure that they not only enjoy what they do, which is [not only] promoting your objectives, but also creates less burden and stress that ultimately lead to a sick profile,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Dr. Tufton lauded the company for staging the event, noting that tackling the various issues surrounding mental health will create a stronger workforce, and adding that the first step to managing the challenge is engaging in dialogue about it.

Stressing that persons with the illness should accept the reality and seek help, the Minister underscored that “we have to do more; we have to work together, and collaborate, recognising that it can be treated”.

The symposium coincided with the launch of the Ministry’s ‘Speak Up, Speak Now’ campaign, which aims to foster national dialogue on mental illness and reduce the stigma associated with it.