PHOTOS: FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy Arrives in Jamaica

Sport
April 17, 2023
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange (left) shares in conversation with Senior Trophy Tour Manager, FIFA, Sarah Gandoin, following the arrival of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on April 16.
